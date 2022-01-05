Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts will face each other for Week 18 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this National Football League game in the US.

Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts will meet for Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season last match at EverBank Field in Week 18. Here, check out all the information you need to know about this game such as date, time and TV Channel. You can watch this match on fuboTV (7 day free trial).

The Jaguars are coming to this match after being defeated 50-10 by the New England Patriots in Week 17. With no chance of being in the playoffs, the team will have time to reflect on their season after playing against the Colts.

The Jaguars are currently 2-14 and without much to play for. Meanwhile, the Colts are headed into Week 18 at 9-7 (they were beat by the Raiders last week) and vying for the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. And they are the favorites to win this game.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: Date

The Week 18 match for the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the EverBank Field. Last time they met, Jacksonville lost 23-17.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts

The game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts for the last round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Another option to watch it is CBS.