Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at TIAA Bank Field on January 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to win their final game of the regular season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Jaguars had a disappointing season, full of hope and drama. At least the team now has a good quarterback for next season, but he needs more offensive tools to win games.

The Indianapolis Colts need to win this game to continue dreaming of the playoffs, but if they lose to the home team that would be the end of the road. The Colts lost a recent game against the Las Vegas Raiders that ended their three-week winning streak.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: Storylines

The Jacksonville Jaguars opened the season with five consecutive losses to the Texans, Broncos, Cardinals, Bengals and Titans. The only close score of those first five losses of the season was against the Bengals 21-24. But the first win for the Jaguars in the 2021-22 NFL season was in Week 6 in London against the Miami Dolphins 23-20. The team's other second and final victory came against Buffalo Bills at home 9-6. The Jaguars season drama began when Urban Meyer was taped in a bar getting a lap dance from a blonde college girl. And the drama continued until Meyer was fired after just 13 games in the regular season.

The Indianapolis Colts also lost their first games of the regular season, three straight losses to the Seahawks, Rams and Titans, but after that poor start, the Colts won nine games between Week 4 and Week 16 of the regular season. The most recent win for the Colts was against the Arizona Cardinals on the road 22-16, that win was part of a three-week winning streak in a row, the Colts' third winning streak this season. But in Week 17 the Colts lost 20-23 to the Raiders.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions And Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs at home with +15 ATS and +820 moneyline at FanDuel, they want to win the last game of the season but the visitors are lethal on the road with a 5-2-0 record. Indianapolis Colts are favorites by -15 points to cover and -1020 moneyline. The totals is offered at 43.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Jaguars +15.



FanDuel Jacksonville Jaguars +15 / +820 Totals 43.5 Indianapolis Colts -15 / -1020

