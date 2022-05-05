Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan didn't mince his words about former HC Urban Meyer, stating that there's no way anyone can work with a person like him.

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't exactly known for their sound decisions or being an NFL powerhouse. But even for a team whose expectations weren't that high, Urban Meyer's hiring proved to be a disgrace.

Meyer was unprepared and unwilling to prepare. He had a larger-than-life attitude but couldn't back it up on the gridiron, losing the respect of his peers, his coaching staff, and going as far as to kick a player in practice.

Urban Meyer's brief tenure in Jacksonville set the standard for what a coach should never do in the league. That's why Jags owner Shad Khan didn't mince his words when he was asked to look back on last year.

NFL News: Jags Owner Goes At 'Untrustworthy' Urban Meyer

“When you lose the respect, the trust and an issue of truthfulness, how can you work with someone like that?” Khan told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “It’s not possible.”

“It was not about wins and losses,” Khan added. “I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here four years. We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them. That’s why they got the time, because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This is much bigger than that.”

The Jags don't plan to honor the rest of Meyer's deal. He was expected to make somewhere around $10 to $12 million per year over a 5-year pact, yet the team claims that he was fired with cause.

Meyer failed to develop Trevor Lawrence and only set the organization back at least a couple of years in their rebuilding process. But just like Khan said, the issues went way beyond the losing record.