There has been a rapid increase in suspensions lately for this specific topic. The NFL gambling policy has been set for a while, but it made headlines this year following a wave of reported investigations.

Calvin Ridley was a rising wide receiver in the league when he played for the Atlanta Falcons. However, that growth was stopped by a suspension. Last year he didn’t compete because he broke those rules.

He was then traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, even before his indefinite suspension was lifted. Ridley is already allowed to play again, something that other players like Jameson Williams won’t be able to do for some time for being suspended for gambling. That’s why he shared a big advice.

Calvin Ridley gives advice on the NFL gambling policy

Tom Brady was part of the conversation about gambling in the last couple of days. Not because he was involved in any trouble of that sort, but because he represents a trustworthy voice that could help players. Someone who also offered some words about this subject was the wide receiver in an interview with Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union.

“It bugs me a little because my NFL buddies didn’t look at me and say, ‘Aw man, hell, that’s serious’. I wish they would’ve looked at me and said, ‘Wow, they did him like that? I hope it doesn’t happen to me’. Because that’s what I would’ve done. If I would’ve seen one of my NFL buddies get slammed like that, I would’ve been a little bit afraid and watching myself. But you know, it is what it is, they have to learn the hard way like I did. It’s gonna be alright though”, Ridley said.

The player also shared more about the whole process: “I didn’t know how serious it was until I left that interview. It’s just schooling the guys on not to do it. It’s not worth it at all. I really think we don’t understand how serious it is. We kind of go over it and then it’s gone. It’s a real serious offense. You don’t want to do it, mess with the integrity of the game and your job. Just stay away from it if you can”, he explained later.