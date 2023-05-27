The Detroit Lions made a big move in the 2022 NFL Draft. After selecting Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick, they made sure they got an offensive playmaker in the first round. That’s why they traded up from 32 to 12.

Their pick was Jameson Williams from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The wide receiver was recovering from a torn ACL, but his upside was enticing enough for the team to jump 20 spots. However, he had only reception in the six games he played as a rookie because of that injury.

Detroit had huge hopes for him this year, although he won’t be available for a good part of the season. Williams received a six-game suspension in April for breaking the gambling policy, although he accepted his mistake on a recent press conference.

Jameson Williams opened up on being suspended for gambling

The league handed suspension to five players in April, with the Lions having four of them. There are different sanctions possible in the gambling policy, but the wide receiver didn’t get the most severe one. He will be suspended because he gambled from an NFL facility. However, he’ll only miss six weeks for betting on non-NFL games.

“It hit me out of the blue, and it hit a couple players on my team and around the league out of the blue. I wasn’t aware of this situation. But as it happened, I took it on the chin. I was ready to move forward. As things went on, I got the consequences. That’s been my whole plan: moving forward from things and just looking at the better days”, Williams said.

He was asked about a potential appeal, something he won’t do: “The suspension pretty much is what it is. I broke a policy. I’m just happy to be out here and get this time with my guys I didn’t get a chance to do last year. They gave me six games and we left it at that. I’m just looking forward to coming back Week 7, getting back with my team out there and playing a game”, he responded.