Jaguars HC Liam Coen addresses Trevor Lawrence’s status for preseason game vs Panthers

The Jacksonville Jaguars, led by Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence, will face the Carolina Panthers in their second preseason game.

EverBank Stadium will host the Jacksonville Jaguars as they welcome the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL preseason. Liam Coen wants to see all of his starters in action, at least for a few snaps, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“So that’s the goal right now, is to look at potentially playing [Lawrence] a little Friday night,” the head coach said to the reporters. “You just look at the amount of padded days that we actually have left until the game week and it’s very few and far between. So, you set a schedule, you set it, and you’re like, well, timing and circumstances, things change and when you have to pivot a little bit.

“I think we need a little bit more work in terms of coming off of the Saints joint [practice] and the Saints game, I think we just need a little bit more padded work against each other, good on good.”

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Once again, Trevor Lawrence will be the one leading the Jaguars, as the team looks to return to the top of the AFC South. Duval is putting their faith in their quarterback to lead the franchise to the next Super Bowl.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass during Training Camp.

Travis Hunter is back on track

Versatile Travis Hunter wants to be at 100% for Liam Coen from Week 1, and his latest practice was a clear sign of that. He took the majority of his snaps on the defensive side of the ball, something he said was beneficial for him.

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“It was definitely beneficial. I needed to knock the rust off, like I said earlier. I’ve got to get better somehow, somewhere,” Hunter said after practice. “So, I definitely took my time to hone in on one today and that was defense. Get better, get my feet up under me. Can’t let anybody catch the ball, so that’s my motto right now, just continue to focus and get better.”

Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Mandatory Minicamp.

What’s next for the Jaguars

Following their matchup against Carolina, Lawrence and his Jaguars will close out their preseason slate at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 28. This final tune-up at EverBank Stadium will serve as the last opportunity to iron out the roster and finalize depth charts before transition into full regular-season mode.

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Just over two weeks later, Jacksonville officially kicks off its 2026 campaign right back on home turf, welcoming the Cleveland Browns for their Week 1 opener on September 13.