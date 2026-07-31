Travis Hunter details offseason transformation for Year 2 with Jaguars

After a knee injury cut his rookie campaign short, Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter has undergone a dramatic physical transformation in the weight room as he prepares for Year 2.

Year 2 presents a new opportunity for Travis Hunter. The wide receiver and cornerback is thrilled about a new challenge with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his offseason transformation is proof of it.

In his first NFL season, Travis Hunter suffered an LCL knee tear that cut his season short. Many analysts believed it was due to a lack of muscle, which is why he has decided to take action to prevent another injury.

According to Jordan Schultz, Travis Hunter said on Friday that he put in a lot of work to build muscle this offseason, adding 10 pounds, which has made him feel lighter on his feet.

Advertisement

Travis Hunter knows availability is the best ability

When the Jaguars traded up to acquire Travis Hunter in 2025, they knew they were getting a dual-threat player who was hungry to prove his abilities on both sides of the ball.

TRENDING: Travis Hunter’s route running looks better than it EVER HAS before.



These routes are reportedly the first he’s ran since his season-ending injury.



Hunter not only looks bigger and stronger, but looks to be one of the most dangerous route runners in the league.



Hunter… pic.twitter.com/GkjBeHmk0g — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) July 27, 2026

Unfortunately, his body couldn’t keep up with the demands, and the knee injury was a reflection of the heavy workload. There is no doubt he is a talented player, but being available for his team is the best ability he could have.

Advertisement

The Jaguars have yet to determine if Hunter will play on both sides of the ball this season. He wants to continue in his two-way role, but Jacksonville appears to be more interested in having him more on defense than on offense.

The AFC South is very intriguing

Last season, the AFC South had multiple leaders throughout the year. Ultimately, the Jaguars secured the divisional title, but mostly thanks to external circumstances.

The Texans and the Colts suffered key injuries to their quarterbacks, which helped Jacksonville take advantage and secure more wins. However, in 2026, they can’t rely on outside factors and must live up to expectations.