Jaguars HC Liam Coen encourages Parker Washington to improve on key aspect to untap more potential

As Parker Washington seeks another great NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen challenged him to get even better on a couple of aspects.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the deepest wideout corps in the NFL. It was aided by the breakout star Parker Washington last season. However, head coach Liam Coen wants the wide receiver to extend his route tree to continue unleashing his potential.

Speaking to the reporters, Coen had nothing but praise for Washington, who was an outstanding player for the Jags in 2025. Still, he mentioned the team could use his talents even further if Washington is able to develop on routes like jet sweeps, and screen plays.

Those should be easy routes to learn as one is set up in motion pre-snap. Jet sweeps rely on speed and WR-QB coordination. As for screens, Washington needs to improve on blocking and then on his acceleration, as screen plays give a small margin for the receiver to explode, but they need to be fast enough to produce yards after catch.

Advertisement

Washington could emerge as the undoubted WR1 of the Jaguars

Washington led the Jaguars in yards (847) even when sharing targets with Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Jacoby Meyers. He was also second on receiving touchdowns, just below running back Travis Etienne, who is no longer on the team.

Washington had 265 yards after catch and broke a total of five tackles last season. The one department where he needs to really improve is on drops, as he had seven in 2025. However, his ability to constantly get open earned him plenty of targets.

Advertisement

Liam Coen is one to trust after a stellar rookie season as HC

Liam Coen arrived with a lot of hype to the team. He not only delivered, as the Jags had a 13-4 season, but he revived Trevor Lawrence’s career, and then gave the spotlight to Washington.

Coen is a brilliant offensive mind. Hence, when he gives advice to a player publicly, that player should listen. Coen proved to be a very good playcaller and play designer, and Washington could really establish himself as a must-watch receiver in 2026.