Liam Coen challenges Trevor Lawrence to lead Jaguars after MVP-caliber year

Trevor Lawrence is coming off an outstanding 2025 NFL season in which he emerged as an MVP finalist. However, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen believes the star quarterback still has another gear to reach as they enter their second year together.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday, Coen lauded Lawrence’s “toughness and humility,” noting that the quarterback’s durability throughout a grueling 17-game season was a major factor in Jacksonville’s AFC South title run.

“Four new systems, multiple different head coach situations, OCs, whatever it is,” Coen said. “Go throughout the season, and you find out, I mean, doesn’t miss a single practice, doesn’t miss a single throw in practice, played the whole season. MVP finalist, Comeback Player of the Year finalist, did some great things. There is so much room to continue to improve, and I think that’s what we’re excited about attacking.”

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A stabilized foundation in Jacksonville

When Liam Coen joined the Jaguars in early 2025, he inherited a franchise that had struggled to find stability. The team had endured frequent coaching turnover, and the roster lacked the continuity and elite weaponry necessary to elevate Lawrence to the next level.

The landscape in Jacksonville has since shifted dramatically. Lawrence now benefits from a formidable supporting cast, including Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Mayers, and the versatile sensation Travis Hunter. This improved arsenal helped the Jaguars secure their third AFC South title and established the offense as one of the most explosive units in the conference.

Coen emphasized that his continued presence provides Lawrence with the rare luxury of system continuity, sparing him from the “relearning” process that hampered his early career. However, the path ahead remains difficult; the AFC South is arguably the most competitive it has been in years, with both the Colts and Texans coming off strong 2025 campaigns.

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The cost of franchise success

The Jaguars’ commitment to Lawrence is reflected in the massive five-year, $275 million contract extension he signed in 2024. Although he dealt with a left shoulder AC joint sprain and a concussion during the initial year of that deal, his resilient and impressive 2025 campaign silenced any doubts regarding the investment.

What a throw by Trevor Lawrence 😮



JAXvsDEN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/QXCzSzwlnH — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

With $200 million in total guarantees and an average annual salary of $55 million, the expectations for Lawrence are at an all-time high. The ultimate question remains: Can he lead the Jaguars to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history?