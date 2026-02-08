Liam Coen makes something clear about Travis Hunter’s future with the Jaguars

Although the Jacksonville Jaguars had a more positive season than we were used to, many believe the team’s fate could have been even better had Travis Hunter been on the field. Liam Coen knows he was a significant loss for much of the campaign, but he is confident that the future will be even brighter.

Coming back from a serious injury like the one the versatile player suffered at the end of October 2025 is often no easy task. However, the coach knows that Hunter will not only return in top form but will also be a threat to his opponents once again.

“A minor setback for a major comeback,” Coen said this week on the NFL Daily podcast with Gregg Rosenthal and Jourdan Rodrigue. “He will come back from this. He will be great.

“One step at a time, one day at a time. And what that looks like going forward, shoot, I can’t tell you — we were evolving as we went, right? Time at practice on offense, defense. We were pretty fluid with it, and so it will give us a great opportunity to evaluate it again this spring. I do expect him to return to form, though.”

Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What injury did Hunter suffer?

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter is currently recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered during a practice in late October 2025. He underwent successful surgery in November to repair his LCL, and his recovery is reportedly going as expected, with a projected return to football activities by May 2026.

Despite the injury, the Jaguars front office and head coach Liam Coen have made a final decision as they still plan to utilize him as a two-way player (cornerback and wide receiver) in the upcoming 2026 season.

“It was so unfortunate to get hurt like that on a bye-week practice that he had just come off having a 100-yard game,” Coen also added. “It made us obviously have to pivot in some ways, and it was super frustrating, but he is the type of human being, the type of dude that will get better from this.”