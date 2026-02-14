Jaguars have reportedly made an intriguing decision regarding Travis Hunter’s position on the field next NFL season

Travis Hunter has been one of the biggest revelations of the last NFL season, not only because of his extraordinary talent but also because of the uniqueness of being able to play two different positions. Thinking about what’s ahead, while waiting to have him in optimal physical condition, the Jacksonville Jaguars have something interesting in mind for the player.

The season-ending injury he suffered last year was devastating, although prior to it the level shown by the former Buffaloes standout was promising. Before going down, Hunter was on the field for 324 offensive plays and 162 defensive plays.

What will be interesting from here on out is the decision Liam Coen and the rest of his coaching staff make regarding the position he’ll occupy starting in Week 1. Will his role continue to lean toward wide receiver, or will he take on a bigger presence at cornerback?

According to a recent report from Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to make Travis Hunter a starting CB and have him play full-time on defense, while using him only part-time at WR.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Travis Hunter’s intriguing rookie season

Hunter’s rookie campaign with the Jaguars showcased his potential as a reliable target, primarily lining up as a wide receiver throughout the season. He finished his debut year with 28 receptions for 298 yards, finding the end zone once and maintaining a solid 10.6 average per catch.

While his numbers were modest, his ability to stretch the field and adapt to the professional pace suggests he could become a much bigger focal point in the offense moving forward.

What injury did Hunter suffer?

Hunter suffered a torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his right knee during a practice on October 30, 2025. Following successful surgery in November, his recovery has been progressing smoothly; as of February 2026, head coach Liam Coen reported seeing him “bouncing around” in the weight room, signaling a strong rehabilitation. He is expected to be fully cleared for Week 1 of the 2026 season, with a high probability of participating in OTAs this May.