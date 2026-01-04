What happens if Jaguars lose or win vs Titans today in Week 18 of 2025 NFL season?

The 2025 NFL regular season is slowly coming to a close, and if there’s one team that can truly be called a surprise, it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars. Led by Trevor Lawrence, the Jags will look to secure their best possible position in the AFC when they face the Tennessee Titans.

Liam Coen has made it clear that, despite this being his debut season as an NFL head coach, he has plenty of potential to offer. In fact, his impressive campaign speaks for itself, and no one can take away his dream of continuing to make steady progress.

Facing them are the Titans, who struggled week after week, with Cam Ward having a tough time finding his footing in his rookie season, and even parting ways with Brian Callahan midseason. Already eliminated from playoff contention, their best option now is to aim for a high pick in the upcoming draft.

What happens if the Jaguars lose to the Titans?

If the Jaguars lose to the Titans, their No. 3 seed is in serious jeopardy. Should a Jacksonville loss be paired with a victory by the Houston Texans (11-5) over the Colts, the Texans would claim the AFC South division title. This would cause the Jaguars to tumble from the third seed down to a Wild Card spot, forcing them to play their opening playoff game on the road.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What happens if the Jaguars defeat the Titans?

If the Jaguars defeat the Titans, they will finish the season with a 13-4 record, keeping their hopes alive for a higher seed in the AFC. However, they remain behind the Patriots and Broncos (both 13-3 entering today) in the standings, meaning Jacksonville would still need both teams to lose their respective games to move up from the No. 3 seed and potentially challenge for a first-round bye.

AFC South standings before Week 18

Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4)

Houston Texans (11-5)

Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

Tennessee Titans (3-13)