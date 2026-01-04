Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Jaguars lose or win vs Titans today in Week 18 of 2025 NFL season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars, led by Trevor Lawrence, host the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium in a game that could shape their fate moving forward.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
© Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 2025 NFL regular season is slowly coming to a close, and if there’s one team that can truly be called a surprise, it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars. Led by Trevor Lawrence, the Jags will look to secure their best possible position in the AFC when they face the Tennessee Titans.

Liam Coen has made it clear that, despite this being his debut season as an NFL head coach, he has plenty of potential to offer. In fact, his impressive campaign speaks for itself, and no one can take away his dream of continuing to make steady progress.

Facing them are the Titans, who struggled week after week, with Cam Ward having a tough time finding his footing in his rookie season, and even parting ways with Brian Callahan midseason. Already eliminated from playoff contention, their best option now is to aim for a high pick in the upcoming draft.

Advertisement

What happens if the Jaguars lose to the Titans?

If the Jaguars lose to the Titans, their No. 3 seed is in serious jeopardy. Should a Jacksonville loss be paired with a victory by the Houston Texans (11-5) over the Colts, the Texans would claim the AFC South division title. This would cause the Jaguars to tumble from the third seed down to a Wild Card spot, forcing them to play their opening playoff game on the road.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertisement

What happens if the Jaguars defeat the Titans?

Liam Coen makes NFL history as Trevor Lawrence delivers strong season for Jaguars

see also

Liam Coen makes NFL history as Trevor Lawrence delivers strong season for Jaguars

If the Jaguars defeat the Titans, they will finish the season with a 13-4 record, keeping their hopes alive for a higher seed in the AFC. However, they remain behind the Patriots and Broncos (both 13-3 entering today) in the standings, meaning Jacksonville would still need both teams to lose their respective games to move up from the No. 3 seed and potentially challenge for a first-round bye.

AFC South standings before Week 18

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4)
  • Houston Texans (11-5)
  • Indianapolis Colts (8-8)
  • Tennessee Titans (3-13)
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Liam Coen makes NFL history as Trevor Lawrence delivers strong season for Jaguars
NFL

Liam Coen makes NFL history as Trevor Lawrence delivers strong season for Jaguars

What happens if Jaguars lose to Colts today in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

What happens if Jaguars lose to Colts today in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

Jaguars receive strong warning from Liam Coen after tough loss to Texans
NFL

Jaguars receive strong warning from Liam Coen after tough loss to Texans

What happens if Texans lose or win vs Colts today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?
NFL

What happens if Texans lose or win vs Colts today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?

Better Collective Logo