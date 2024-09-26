NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud sends strong warning to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud takes a look at the current state of the team as they prepare to take on Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

The Houston Texans’ 2-0 start to the 2024 NFL season was overshadowed by a crushing 34-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Against that backdrop, CJ Stroud stepped up to the plate and sent a strong message ahead of their clash with Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stroud knows that the Texans’ offense did not perform well when they visited the Vikings in a very tough matchup against one of the teams that had a better start to the season, going 3-0. However, the next stop awaits the Jaguars of the questionable Lawrence and the Houston quarterback wants to take advantage of the momentum of his rivals to continue improving.

“Let’s not let one game define who we are. We’re going to go out there and prove that we’re very good. We’ve got to think moving forward, we’re going to play the Jaguars who are a good team and we’re going to focus on that,” Stroud warned forcefully.

“This is about getting the next win, I’m a little tired of talking about the game. All I care about is keeping the confidence and style,” Stroud completed, raising his voice as one of the leaders on the field for the Texans, who will try to get to a 3-1 record.

CJ Stroud takes on Trevor Lawrence

The Texans vs. Jaguars game will be interesting to watch because of the spice involved in the matchup between two up-and-comers in CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence. The 22-year-old Houston quarterback has completed 67.7% of his passes for 709 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in his second NFL season.

Stroud’s timing is different to that of Lawrence, who at 24 is being asked to turn around his team’s rough 0-3 start to the season. The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft completed 52.8% of his passes for 560 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

When is the game between Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, September 29 in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. Both teams are coming off a loss last week, but the Jaguars are desperate for their first win of the current campaign.