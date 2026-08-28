Jaguars vs Buccaneers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 28, 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium in the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With both teams evaluating their rosters before the regular season, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, NFL+

How to watch Jaguars vs Buccaneers in the USA

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason finale will be available to stream in the USA through Fubo and NFL+.

Can I watch Jaguars vs Buccaneers for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, and its official game listing for Buccaneers vs. Jaguars displays a “Try for free” option.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Jaguars and Buccaneers close out the preseason with very different priorities. Tampa Bay enters the finale with a perfect 2-0 record, after beating the Jets 24-16 and the Chiefs 16-15, while Jacksonville is 1-1 following a 24-20 win over New Orleans and a 34-17 loss to Carolina.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For Jacksonville, the final game is especially valuable for players trying to earn a role behind the established starters. Liam Coen has indicated that the Jaguars’ starters are not expected to play, following two days of joint practices with Tampa Bay. That means Friday’s matchup should once again put the emphasis on younger players and roster hopefuls rather than Trevor Lawrence and the first-team unit.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay is taking a similar approach. The Buccaneers are not expected to play their starters, meaning Baker Mayfield and other established players should remain on the sidelines while the coaching staff evaluates the depth of the roster.

The team also added wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson this week, giving him an immediate opportunity to compete for a role after joining the roster on Wednesday.

Advertisement

What time is the Jaguars vs Buccaneers match?

The Jaguars vs. Buccaneers game kicks off on Friday, August 28, at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup will be played at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: