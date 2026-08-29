Buccaneers remain optimistic about Baker Mayfield’s future in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by general manager Jason Licht, hope to have Baker Mayfield remain with the franchise for many years to come.

Baker Mayfield will enter the 2026 season playing under the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, following a stalemate in negotiations over a contract extension. Despite the impasse, Jason Licht expressed optimism in a recent conversation with the media that the franchise will be able to keep the quarterback in Tampa Bay for many years to come.

“I’m very optimistic about it,” the General Manager said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “He wants to play. He wants to prove to us that he is the franchise quarterback that we said that he was. So, we’ll just have to see how it plays out. I’ll never close the door on anything in the short term, but right now, he’s focused on football.”

With a new season in Tampa Bay just around the corner, the future of the former Cleveland Browns quarterback beyond the 2026 campaign remains uncertain. Will Licht be able to reach an agreement and keep Mayfield in Tampa Bay for many more years to come?

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Where do the Bucs stand with Mayfield right now?

The contract extension talks between Mayfield and the Bucs hit a wall right before training camp. While Tampa Bay was willing to pay top-tier money—around $50M per year—the impasse comes down to length: the front office only offered a short two-year deal, whereas Mayfield is hunting for a long-term commitment as their franchise guy.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up during training camp.

After setting a firm deadline for the start of camp, Baker openly admitted feeling “disrespected” by their proposals, shut down any further in-season negotiations to focus purely on football, and is now set to play out the 2026 season before hitting free agency in 2027.

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The Bucs need Baker Mayfield

After a disappointing 8-9 campaign in 2025 that saw Tampa Bay miss out on the postseason, Mayfield’s production took a natural hit—finishing with 3,693 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while battling injuries across his receiving corps and offensive line. Still, the Bucs desperately need him dialed in if they want to crash the playoff party again.

In an NFC South that remains wide open, Baker brings the swagger, toughness, and proven track record of elevating this offense; without a long-term deal locked in, Tampa’s entire season hinges on whether their fiery QB can turn that disrespected chip on his shoulder into another career bounce-back year.