Who are the starting quarterbacks for Jaguars vs Bucs today in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers close off their preseason endeavors with a game between them.

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ending their 2026 NFL Preseason calendar with a Week 3 encounter. However, given that the regular season is coming, the starters might be sitting.

In fact, for the Jacksonville Jaguars, this is a fact. Starters won’t play, which means the quarterbacks vs. Buccaneers will be Joey Aguilar and Carter Bradley. Maybe backup Nick Mullens also plays, but it seems like the Jags are more interested in knowing who to keep between Aguilar and Bradley.

Liam Coen is not risking any of his starters in this game and he is wise to do so. The Jaguars were a revelation last year, and he could be on the verge of making the Jags actual AFC contenders.

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Is Baker Mayfield the QB for Bucs vs Jaguars?

Baker Mayfield is not expected to play vs Jaguars. The starting signal-caller will be either Jake Browning or Jalon Daniels. Both are in an intense battle for the backup role as Baker Mayfield is clearly the QB1.

TRENDING: Jalon Daniels might just be the FUTURE of Buccaneers football.



The Buccaneers rookie (UDFA) QB has been FLASHING potential greatness 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/GhBtEJ8i7I — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) August 24, 2026

As for who’s starting, head coach Todd Bowles said, “Not yet. We’re going to sit down and meet about it.“ So, while both will play, there is no information as to who will start the game.

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Bucs and Jags have a thing in common

Both franchises have former number one overall picks as their quarterbacks. However, both of the quarterbacks have high plenty of highs and lows. Mayfield has been able to rebuild his career after many roadblocks.

As for Lawrence, he was touted as one of the best prospects to ever come out of college. However, he has had just two good seasons in five years in the NFL. Hence, it’s time to prove he is actually becoming a franchise quarterback.