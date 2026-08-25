Eagles rookie Makai Lemon provides encouraging injury update ahead of Philadelphia’s NFL season opener

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has yet to see game action alongside his teammates due to an injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles want to become that dominant team in the NFC once again, with their sights set on making another Super Bowl run. The selection of Makai Lemon in the latest draft was no coincidence, and although the wide receiver has yet to see game action with his teammates due to an injury, he revealed that he feels good and is confident he will be ready to go from the start of Week 1 of the NFL season.

“It felt great,” Lemon said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Definitely a blessing every time I’m able to step on the field. I never take it for granted.” The former USC Trojans player was seen practicing normally at the Eagles’ facilities, putting signs of his recent hamstring injury behind him.

“I feel pretty confident [there won’t be a reoccurrence],” he also added. “Just learning from my mistakes from the previous times, working with the trainers, setting a good plan for me, just being a professional off the field.”

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One of Hurts’ top targets

Lemon returned to the turf after missing the last 10 practices with his teammates and is ready to become Jalen Hurts’ ideal partner. The quarterback will also have Dontayvion Wicks and DeVonta Smith as his top alternatives.

Good development for the Eagles:



Makai Lemon and DeVonta Smith are off the injury report. pic.twitter.com/gZpsw1WScK — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 24, 2026

Nick Sirianni knows he will no longer have A.J. Brown this season, as the star wide receiver packed his bags and headed to Foxborough to join the New England Patriots. As a result, the wide receiver room will have a new look heading into the upcoming NFL season.

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SWR LWR RWR Makai Lemon Dontayvion Wicks DeVonta Smith Elijah Moore Darius Cooper Hollywood Brown Britain Covey Danny Gray Quez Watkins Samori Toure Brandon Hayes Erik Ezukanma

The Lemon-Hurts connection

It is well known that for an NFL offense to succeed, the connection and chemistry between the quarterback and his top weapons are crucial. Lemon, who is taking his first steps as a professional, is already beginning to feel comfortable with Hurts.

“I feel like that chemistry and that work never stops,” Lemon said. “Each and every day after practice, just talking to him. … I feel like any time I can build that chemistry, it’s good.”

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Awaiting his NFL debut

Makai Lemon is confident he will be available for Sirianni in the Eagles’ season opener. The game will take place on September 13 at home against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia will have one final preseason game before then, although Lemon’s availability remains uncertain. The game will also be played at Lincoln Financial Field, against the Cincinnati Bengals, on Friday, August 28.