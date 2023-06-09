It’s already been nearly four months since the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, but the result still hurts in Philadelphia. That day, Jalen Hurts and company did everything to win, but it wasn’t meant to be.

In the end, only three points made the difference for Patrick Mahomes‘ team. From that moment, the Eagles had no option but to turn the page and try to build on their great season to come back stronger next time.

It must have been a heartbreaking moment for everyone in Philly, but especially for Hurts, who had a fantastic performance in Arizona. However, the quarterback is the first who’s ready to leave that behind them.

Jalen Hurts makes it clear that Super Bowl loss is part of the past for Eagles

“Thinking about it holistically, last year is over,” Hurts said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Anything that we were able to do last year … nothing that’s been done prior will get us to where we want to be now.

“There are a ton of experiences that we definitely documented and deposited in the bank to learn from — and we will learn from and have learned from — but it’s a day-by-day thing,” he added. “It’s the truth. Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team. That’s something we’re all embracing. That’s something I’ve embraced. It takes a special type of discipline and work to achieve what you want to achieve. You have to completely reset that but also allow the things you’ve experienced to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow.”

Learning from the past is always important, even more when you got so close to tasting the ultimate glory. The Eagles don’t need to continue grieving the Super Bowl loss, but instead take the positives to try and succeed this time.