Ja’Marr Chase sets historic record with Bengals thanks to Joe Flacco

Ja’Marr Chase is enduring another difficult start to the season with the Cincinnati Bengals, but things are starting to turn around now that Joe Flacco is his quarterback. His recent 16 receptions against the Steelers were enough to break a franchise record.

Thanks to Flacco‘s heavy reliance on Chase during the victory over the Steelers, those 16 receptions became the most in a single game in Bengals team history, granting the star wide receiver a special place in the franchise’s record books.

Chase didn’t hold back after the game, where he racked up 161 yards on 23 targets from Flacco. Speaking highly of his quarterback, he told Cameron Wolfe: “The way he’s so poised in the huddle throughout the whole game. There’s not many QBs like that. He makes no facial expressions. That’s going to keep everybody calm.”

So far this season, Chase has 629 yards and 5 touchdowns. At this pace, and with Flacco leading the offense, it is highly probable he will once again surpass 1,500+ receiving yards, provided he stays healthy and plays most of the remaining games.

Historic Moment for Flacco with the Bengals

Through just two starts with the team, Flacco’s statistics, including over 550 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 60+ completions at a completion rate over 65.0%, set a new NFL benchmark. According to Greg Harvey of OptaStats on X, no other player in league history has ever reached all those marks in their first two starts for a single franchise.

Following the victory, Bengals fans were heard chanting “Thank you Cleveland,” a message of gratitude to the Browns for trading Flacco. Flacco himself commented on the win over the Steelers: “I told Aaron after the game, I don’t think I’ve ever beat him.”