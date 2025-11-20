Joe Flacco unveils plans for his career amid Joe Burrow’s imminent return to the Bengals

Joe Flacco stepped in as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals after Joe Burrow’s injury. However, with the young star close to returning, the veteran has now unveiled his plans for the future.

Earlier this year, Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury that has kept him sidelined. His return is imminent, but in the meantime Joe Flacco has been leading the offense.

Burrow has had a solid tenure with the Bengals, and everyone knows he will regain the starting job once he is healthy — and Flacco is fully aware of that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Flacco sends message to Bengals about Joe Burrow’s upcoming return

Joe Flacco has delivered decent performances with the Bengals. While results haven’t always gone his way — largely due to defensive struggles — his numbers show he is still a reliable quarterback.

However, his days as the starter appear to be numbered. Joe Burrow is expected to return in the coming days, creating a new dilemma for Flacco.

Advertisement

The veteran quarterback believes he still has what it takes to be a starter elsewhere. Flacco knows he’ll be relegated to a backup role once Burrow returns, and that’s not something he wants.

Advertisement

see also NFL makes final decision on Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase for spitting Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey

“Hopefully it reinforces it in somebody’s mind that I can do it,” Joe Flacco said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I do still want to do it. I still feel like I can do it. This obviously does help with the confidence of being able to do it and all that stuff. I would like an opportunity, but you just never know.”

Advertisement

Which teams could be interested in Joe Flacco in 2026?

Flacco has made it clear he wants to be a starter in 2026. If that opportunity doesn’t arise, he would likely retire. Still, there are a few potential landing spots that could give him the role he wants next year.

The Jets and Saints appear to be two plausible destinations for Flacco, depending on whether they draft a top quarterback prospect. The Vikings and Cardinals could also show interest, but most likely for a backup role.

Advertisement