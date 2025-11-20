Bengals HC Zac Taylor provides unclear update on Joe Burrow ahead of Week 12 game vs Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. Still, with the need to rack up wins, the team is preparing for a tough game against the New England Patriots in Week 12. Now, head coach Zac Taylor gave an update on Joe Burrow‘s return to the gridiron after suffering a turf toe injury.

Reports state that Burrow was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Now, speaking to WLW, Taylor said he is going to “take in all the information” regarding who will play vs. the Patriots. As he pointed out, “Well, I’m not there yet. We will use the time we have and come up with the best decision.”

Hence, Taylor didn’t name a starting quarterback for Week 12. Having said so, Joe Flacco didn’t practice on Wednesday, which left Burrow with plenty of time to get 11-on-11 drills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burrow might be the Bengals’ last hope

Right now, the Bengals sit at 12th in the AFC with a 3-7 record. Their playoff chances are really slim. In fact, according to the NFL, if they lose to the Patriots, their playoff probability is less than 1%. Still, if they win, it’s only 2%.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals

Advertisement

The Patriots have the best record in football. They are a very solid team and a very fierce offense. Burrow returning and doing so in grand fashion is the only hope this team has for a miracle to happen.

Advertisement

see also NFL makes final decision on Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase for spitting Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey

The offense will be limited

In the end, even if Burrow comes back, the offense won’t be at full force. All Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won’t be playing this game due to suspension. His act of spitting on Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey will cost his team its best weapon.

Advertisement

Without Chase, the Bengals will have to exploit Tee Higgins’ talents. Still, no Chase is a tough pill to swallow in a must-win game. This season has been another underwhelming one for the Bengals, and who knows if Zac Taylor will be back as head coach next year.