The swimsuit model was delighted to find out that boyfriend and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff finally got his first win of the season.

After 12 tries which included a tie along the way the Detroit Lions finally got on the W column in the NFL seasons. The Lions fought tooth and nail to get a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The win gives the Lions a woeful 1-10-1 record as the Vikings fell to 5-7 on the year.

Signs have been there the last few weeks for the Lions that a breakthrough was happening, as the club tied the Steelers, and were just edged by the Browns and Bears. Now the Lions, who still have the worst record in the NFL, finally have something to cheer about.

One particular fan, Christen Harper, was on a swimsuit photoshoot when she was told of the news that finally boyfriend Jared Goff won a game this season. Here is Christen Harper’s reaction to the Detroit Lions win.

Christen Harper reacts to Detroit Lions first win of the season

A visibly happy Harper screams “it’s over!?” followed by “this is (The Lions) first win! That’s crazy!”, Harper would later review the game winning touchdown much to her enjoyment. Boyfriend Jared Goff moved to the Lions from the Los Angeles Rams and has had a rock bottom season, throwing 10 passing touchdowns, the lowest of his career since 2016, in ten games.

Christen Harper and Jared Goff began dating some time in 2019 and the model is a part of UNICEF’s leadership circle. Harper has also acted in the sci-fi drama “Auggie”.

