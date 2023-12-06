The Tush Push, created by the Philadelphia Eagles, has been one of the most dominant plays in the entire NFL recently. Now, amid rumors of a possible ban on it, Jason Kelce has dared the league to take actions against it.

Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Eagles, has created a remarkable gameplan for his team since his arrival in 2021. The club’s offense is exceptional, but there is a unique play that nobody knows how to stop.

The Tush Push, often employed by Philadelphia to gain a crucial yard and advance the chains, involves Jalen Hurts being propelled forward by his teammates. This collective effort generates the momentum needed for the quarterback to reach his objective.

Jason Kelce opens up on the possible ban to the Eagles’ Tush Push

The entire league is wary of the Eagles in short-yardage situations. Philadelphia’s almost unstoppable Tush Push play becomes a topic of controversy whenever they need to gain just one yard, creating a stir across the NFL.

There is a clear dominance when the Eagles use this play. However, for some experts this could be very risky in the near future, as players could get severely injured while trying it.

The discussion around this topic has involved nearly every team in the league. Some coaches hail Nick Sirianni as a genius for introducing this play, while others advocate for its complete removal from the NFL, showcasing the divisive opinions surrounding its use.

Jason Kelce, key piece for this play to succeed, has given his honest take on the matter. “Listen, ban it. I really, at this point, I don’t care,” the center said on the latest ‘New Heights’ podcast. “I’m over the discussion about it.”

As reported by The Athletic, the NFL is contemplating banning this play for the upcoming season. Despite their successful quarterback sneak, the Tush Push has undeniably emerged as their most impactful play since 2021.

“We were really good at running the quarterback sneak before we did the push. I don’t think that it’s a necessary part for it. It certainly helps, there’s no question about it,” Kelce said. “I don’t have the energy to care about whether it gets banned or not. We’re gonna run it right now because we’re good at it and it’s effective. And whatever they do next season, we’ll figure out a way to do something at a high level and make it effective.”

Why do the NFL wants to ban the Eagles’ Tush Push?

Commissioner Roger Goodell has expressed no specific issues with the Eagles. However, the potential ban of Nick Sirianni’s Tush Push appears aimed at safeguarding players due to reported concerns about its high risk of causing injuries.

Additionally, other teams attempting to replicate this play have found little success, potentially endangering their players. Fans speculate that because the Tush Push is nearly unstoppable, the NFL might seek its ban to enhance competitiveness and reduce predictability across the league.