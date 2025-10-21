Jaxon Smith-Njigba made history against Texans on MNF

The Seattle Seahawks continued their good moment in the 2025 NFL on Monday night with a win against the weakened Houston Texans. The NFC West team closed out Week 7 with a 27-19 win.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was efficient and took the team to a win. The biggest star of the night was wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who continues to play at a high level, went off at Lumen Field, catching eight passes on 14 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown.

The third-year wide receiver has become the best partner for Darnold, and his numbers confirm that he is becoming one of the top wideouts in the league this season. So much so that JSN posted his third consecutive game with over 100 receiving yards and a score.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes history with strong performance

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Smith-Njigba’s Monday game broke a tie for the longest streak in franchise history. His numbers are on a different level, as JSN leads the NFL with 819 receiving yards, while no other player has 700-plus receiving yards.

Additionally, he set a mark for the most receiving yards in a seven-game span in the team’s history and has received 46% of the team’s yards, leading the league in that department, too.

With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett out, Smith-Njigba has taken his game to a new level. The Seahawks are 5-2 and still co-lead the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks enter their bye week before returning to the field in Week 9 to face off against the Washington Commanders.