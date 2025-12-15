Trending topics:
NFL

Micah Parsons’ injury update confirms worst-case scenario for Packers

Following further medical evaluations, the severity of the injury suffered by Micah Parsons, one of the Green Bay Packers’ stars, was finally confirmed.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Micah Parsons #1 looks on in the game at Lambeau Field.
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons #1 looks on in the game at Lambeau Field.

One of the most tense moments at Empower Field Stadium on Sunday came when Micah Parsons went down to the turf without any contact from a teammate or an opponent. Following the necessary medical evaluations, the severity of the Green Bay Packers edge rusher’s injury was ultimately revealed.

According to Jordan Schultz on X, an MRI confirmed a torn ACL for the talented pass rusher, who had been putting together an All-Pro–caliber season in his first year with the team. The former Cowboys star’s season has officially come to an end.

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Christian Watson injury update: Packers get positive news on the WR after Micah Parsons’ setback
NFL

Christian Watson injury update: Packers get positive news on the WR after Micah Parsons’ setback

Micah Parsons injury update: Packers receive terrible news after loss to Broncos
NFL

Micah Parsons injury update: Packers receive terrible news after loss to Broncos

Packers’ Micah Parsons honest revelation after likely missing out on NFL award to Shedeur Sanders’ teammate, Myles Garrett
NFL

Packers’ Micah Parsons honest revelation after likely missing out on NFL award to Shedeur Sanders’ teammate, Myles Garrett

Players with the most receiving yards in a single season: All-time NFL leaders
NFL

Players with the most receiving yards in a single season: All-time NFL leaders

Better Collective Logo