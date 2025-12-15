Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday, only a day after Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury during the final minutes of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even though an MRI confirmed that Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee, Reid said the quarterback will travel to Dallas to get a second opinion from Dr. Dan Cooper before undergoing surgery.

On Mahomes facing an extended rehab, Reid said (via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports): “He’ll attack it, just like he does everything else. There have been a lot of quarterbacks who have had this same injury and have been pretty good after they’ve come back.”

Reid’s conversation with Mahomes after the injury

Needless to say, watching Mahomes leave the field on Sunday was tough for Chiefs Kingdom. Reid couln’t tell the extent of the injury right after the game, but now that the severity has been confirmed, he revealed his conversation with the star quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes talks with Andy Reid before a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’ve had a good visit with him a couple of different times. He’s in a good place. He feels like he let people down, but he’s ready for the challenge ahead, which is what’s real right now. He’s just got to get through surgery, wherever it might be, and move on from there,” the Chiefs head coach continued.

Reid doesn’t fear worse situation for Mahomes

In addition, Reid denied the notion that getting a second opinion shows concern over additional ligament damage: “Most guys get a second opinion. That’s just part of it… That’s what he’s doing.“

Mahomes and the Chiefs have yet to define the next steps for his surgery, but the expectation is that his recovery process will take from six to nine months. The Chiefs, already eliminated from playoff contention this year, hope to have him back for the start of the 2026 NFL season.