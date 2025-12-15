DJ Lagway reportedly makes drastic decision on Florida Gators future

The Florida Gators were on the edge after the season ended. Their quarterback, DJ Lagway, was thinking about entering the NCAA transfer portal while the team hoped he would stay. Now, the decision has been made.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, DJ Lagway will indeed enter the NCAA transfer portal. The quarterback just posted on his social media pages the decision in a heartfelt post. “After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Lagway said.

This is a developing story…