DJ Lagway reportedly makes drastic decision on Florida Gators future

The Florida Gators were on the edge after the season ended. Their quarterback, DJ Lagway, was thinking about entering the NCAA transfer portal while the team hoped he would stay. Now, the decision has been made.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, DJ Lagway will indeed enter the NCAA transfer portal. The quarterback just posted on his social media pages the decision in a heartfelt post. “After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Lagway said.
This is a developing story…
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII and UFC live events. Specializing in NFL, College Football, UFC, and other sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College Football, UFC, NBA, College Basketball, MLB, Soccer, Boxing, and NHL. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.