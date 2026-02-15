Jaxson Dart reached out to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce as NY Giants made bold decision for 2026

Jaxson Dart appears more than ready for the 2026 season with the New York Giants. The young quarterback will not only be adjusting to a new head coach but also to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Regarding the new addition to the coaching staff, Dart reached out to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who know Nagy well from their time together with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The information about Dart consulting Mahomes and Kelce regarding his new offensive coordinator came from an article by Jordan Raanan for ESPN. Raanan detailed that multiple sources confirmed the quarterback had spoken with both Mahomes and the Chiefs’ star tight end.

“Dart, fresh off a rookie season with 24 total touchdowns and seven turnovers, talked on multiple occasions with Mahomes about working with Nagy, according to multiple sources close to the QB. He came away impressed. He also told reporters last week that he spoke with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about his former coordinator and received rave reviews,” Raanan wrote.

What did Dart ask Mahomes and Kelce?

It’s unclear exactly what Dart asked, as he did not reveal details of the conversations. However, given that Mahomes and Kelce are offensive players, and Dart plays the same side of the ball, it’s likely he inquired about what to expect from Nagy’s offensive philosophy and how it could shape the Giants’ approach next season.

Patrick Mahomes talks with offensive coordinator Matt Nag on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dart’s rookie campaign was productive. In addition to his 24 total touchdowns, he recorded 2,272 passing yards, less than half of the 5,097 yards Mahomes threw for in his first season as a starter with Kansas City in 2018. Dart also completed 216 passes with a 63.7% completion rate.

Nagy posted a strong track record during his time as offensive coordinator with the Chiefs. In his first five seasons in Kansas City, he helped guide the team to four playoff appearances, including stretches without Mahomes as the full-time starter. In his second stint with the organization, he contributed to back-to-back Super Bowl titles, along with another Super Bowl appearance in 2024, capping another successful four-year run.