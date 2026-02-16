Seahawks WR joins NY Giants after 2026 Super Bowl win in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks captured the 2026 Super Bowl title, and as often happens after a championship run, roster changes are already underway. One of those moves involves Courtney Jackson, who is now set to join the New York Giants, though not as a projected starter. Still, the opportunity could provide him with a legitimate path toward eventually making his professional debut.

The report comes from Dan Benton of GiantsWire. “The reserve/futures deal secures Jackson’s rights for the 2026 season, allowing the Giants to evaluate him during offseason programs. This low-risk addition addresses receiver depth and bolsters the return game amid broader roster changes,” Benton wrote.

Benton also described Jackson as a player who could offer something unique to the Giants if he develops as expected. “The 5-foot-11, 179-pound receiver provides depth at the position and potential special teams value, particularly as a return specialist.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…