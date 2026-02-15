NY Giants HC John Harbaugh issues major revelation about the assembly of his coaching staff

A new NFL season is about to begin its preparations, and many teams will be looking for redemption after what unfolded last year. The New York Giants are one of them, and their bold move was naming John Harbaugh as their new head coach.

From that point on, everything began to revolve around who would join the former Baltimore Ravens coach on his staff. Dennard Wilson was appointed as the new defensive coordinator in the Big Apple, despite the latest revelation made by Harbaugh himself to the media.

“I talked to Rex about that job at length,” the experienced head coach and Super Bowl champion told Ian O’Connor of TheAthletic.com. “Rex is a guy I love and have a lot of respect for.”

While the head coach’s remarks caught both insiders and outsiders by surprise, there is still no clear certainty about how real the chances were of Rex Ryan once again becoming a member of Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

Rex Ryan (R) of the New York Jets talks with head coach John Harbaugh.

Two old acquaintances

From 2008 to 2009, John Harbaugh and Rex Ryan formed a powerhouse coaching duo that defined the Ravens’ identity. While Harbaugh revitalized the culture as the new head coach, Ryan served as his Defensive Coordinator, leading a legendary unit that ranked second in the NFL and propelled Baltimore to an AFC Championship appearance before Ryan departed for the Jets.

What does Harbaugh’s current staff look like?

Chris Horton, Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

Matt Nagy, Offensive Coordinator

Dennard Wilson, Defensive Coordinator

Charlie Bullen, Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach

Frank Bush, Inside Linebackers Coach

Brendan Clark, Defensive Quality Control

Donald D’Alesio, Defensive Pass Coordinator/Secondary Coach

Dennis, Johnson, Defensive Line Coach

Addison Lynch, Defensive Backs Coach

Matt Pees, Assistant Linebackers Coach

Matt Robinson, Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Megan Rosburgh, Assistant to the Head Coach/Defensive Assistant

Mike Bloomgren, Offensive Line Coach

Brian Callahan, Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Chad Hall, Wide Receivers Coach

Tim Kelly, Tight Ends Coach

Willie Taggart, Running Backs Coach

T.J. Weist, Assistant Special Teams Coach