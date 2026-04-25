After picking Sonny Styles in the 2026 NFL Draft, Commanders could take a swing in Brandon Aiyuk if 49ers release the WR

The Washington Commanders used their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to get a defensive leader like Sonny Styles. However, they need wide receivers, and if the San Francisco 49ers release Brandon Aiyuk, they could make an offer for him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Commanders have “significant interest” in signing Aiyuk, however, it would only happen under the condition that he is released by the 49ers. Having said that, 49ers GM John Lynch said the team is not releasing Aiyuk.

Hence, the Commanders won’t engage in trade talks, but will be ready to offer a contract for a wideout that hasn’t played a game since October 2024. He suffered an ACL tear there, and after the injury, he’s had a tumultuous time with the 49ers.

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Aiyuk has ties with Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels shined at LSU, but he played with Brandon Aiyuk at Arizona State. Hence, that could be a way of tempting Aiyuk of going to the Commanders. The team only has Terry McLaurin as a great option for Daniels, so Aiyuk, if back to top form, could definitely help the team.

November 23rd, 2019: Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels hits Brandon Aiyuk for the game-clinching TD vs #6 Oregon pic.twitter.com/tyC8qxphNr — Back Then Sports (@BackThenSports) November 24, 2025

Jayden Daniels himself is trying to get a bounceback year after not having the best of seasons in 2025. Daniels suffered a sophomore slump after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and dealt with quite a lot of injuries too.

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The Commanders need an offensive star after the 2026 NFL Draft

The Commanders picked Sonny Styles in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is easily one of the best players in this class and he will do wonders for the team defensively. However, the offense needs help.

In the third round, the Commanders drafted Antonio Williams, a wide receiver from Clemson. However, they need firepower and Aiyuk could be that. Still, not having played in two years is not precisely the way to remain a top-tier weapon.