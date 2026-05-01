Dan Quinn cites Sonny Styles’ ‘football acumen’ to help Commanders reach next level

When the Washington Commanders were able to call Sonny Styles in the 2026 NFL Draft, a huge ovation rose within the front office confines. Head coach Dan Quinn has praised him and he cited the rookie’s “football acumen” as one of the reasons he loved the pick.

Quinn appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and also said Styles’ “unique traits” will allow the Commanders to use him in a plethora of roles. That could include using the green dot on the helmet.

“He is definitely capable of that [using the green dot]. It’s one of the nice things now with the guys already doing that in college,” Quinn said. The fact is that Quinn needs to solve the defensive issues of the team, and Styles goes a long way in helping him do that.

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What is the green dot for?

One player on defense gets a green dot on his helmet. That means he is the player in charge of relaying the team’s defensive plans to the rest of the team. The green dot indicates he is the one that hears the play calls from coaches.

Throughout the whole draft process, everyone praised Styles’ high football IQ, instincts, versatility, dedication to film study and elite athleticism. Also, he used the green dot during his Ohio State days.

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The Commanders need the best Styles possible

Washington brought Dan Quinn two seasons ago in hopes of uplifting the franchise, especially on the defensive side. While the first year was great in terms of achievements, as the team went to the NFC Championship Game, the defense didn’t work exactly great.

In 2024, the Commanders defense ranked 13th in total defense. Even worse, in 2025, the Commanders were the absolute worst, ranking dead-last in total yards allowed in the NFL. Hence, the Commanders really need Styles to go big-time as they try go back into the good times.