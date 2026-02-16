Tyreek Hill released: Dolphins updated depth chart, salary cap space and draft picks in 2026

Tyreek Hill’s time with the Miami Dolphins has come to an end. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the Phins released their star wideout, making waves all across the league. Now, we take a look at how the wide receiver depth chart looks, the salary cap space available, and the picks owned by the franchise in the upcoming Draft.

With Hill out of the picture, Jaylen Waddle is the number one target in Miami Gardens. According to ESPN, the rest of the wide receiver group includes: Malik Washington, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Dee Eskridge, Tahj Washington, Theo Wease Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., and AJ Henning.

Only a quick look around the roster shows the Dolphins now face a depleted WR room. With Quinn Ewers set to compete for the starting job in 2026, the supporting cast around him is far from elite. Miami once boasted the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. Now, they are left staring at question marks, instead. As a result, fans and the organization can’t help but wonder when it all went wrong.

Meanwhile, after being released by the Dolphins, Hill is searching for his next destination, with possible teams for the wide receiver emerging in 2026. Whether ‘The Cheetah’ can be back healthy to play in the upcoming season or not, that’s a different question.

Tyreek Hill former star of the Miami Dolphins.

Cap space

“Releasing Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, James Daniels and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine clears $66.98 million and over $56 million in 2026 cap space,” as reported by insider Tom Pellisero.

Needless to say, the rebuild is underway in Miami, with enough money to go after a franchise-changing name in free agency. Money talks, that’s a fact. Still, the Dolphins may have a tough time selling their pitch to stars on the market.

Draft picks in 2026

Moreover, the upcoming 2026 draft class could provide the organization with the next great thing in the NFL. In that regard, the Dolphins own 8 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft: 1st round selection (11th overall), 2nd round selection (43rd overall), 3rd round selection (75th overall), 3rd round selection (87th overall), 3rd round (90th overall), 4th round (111st overall), 5th round (149th overall), and 7th round (227th overall).

