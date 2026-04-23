Jeremiyah Love lets NY Giants’ Malik Nabers know he’d have wanted to team up

The New York Giants didn’t even get a chance to select Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals wasted no time making their No. 3 selection, disrupting Malik Nabers‘ dream of teaming up with Love. In the end, that sentiment was reciprocal. However, it wasn’t to be.

“Y’all boys nasty. Micah [Parsons] and [Malik] Nabers, y’all boys nice. It would have been great teaming up with you. But, I’m going to the Cardinals,” Love told both Nabers and Parsons during an appearance on Bleacher Report.

Nabers lamented the Giants missed out on Love, as they could’ve put together a great offense in East Rutherford. As for Parsons, he had no shot at teaming up with Love, though as the Green Bay Packers have no first-round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moreover, he wouldn’t share the field with Love. Thus, even though Love mentioned both players, it’s clear he had higher expectations to become a Giant and share an NFL locker room with Nabers.

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Nabers wished Love fell to Giants’ lap

The 2026 NFL Draft hasn’t been kind to Nabers. The star wideout called out the Giants for passing on Caleb Downs, and his team wasn’t even given a shot at selecting Love. Speaking with the talented running back out of Notre Dame, Nabers let him know he was hoping for him to fall on the board.

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium

“I’m sad you didn’t drop lower to [the] No. 5 [selection]. You a tremendous athlete, I love watching you play. Excited to watch you ball,” Nabers admitted to Love.

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Love would’ve been huge for NY Giants

As Nabers had previously stated, a presence like Love’s could really take New York’s offense to the next level. Love is seen as more of a weapon than a simple halfback. With him behind or at Dart’s side, the G-Men could’ve become unpredictable. That would’ve taken pressure off Nabers.

As it stands, however, Nabers and the Giants’ offense are back to square one. Francis Mauigoa promised to protect Jaxson Dart at all costs, but he doesn’t have the ability to make plays, and that’s something New York needed to address.