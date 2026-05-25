Jevon Holland explains why John Harbaugh’s message is resonating with NY Giants

Jevon Holland is one of the New York Giants players who has already attempted to provide a preview of what he believes the arrival of John Harbaugh means for the team and how things could improve for the franchise.

Jevon Holland is making it clear that the New York Giants have entered a new era of discipline and clarity under the leadership of head coach John Harbaugh. The star safety noted that the veteran coach has brought a level of organization that is already resonating throughout the locker room.

The safety’s declarations were part of a detailed report by Patricia Traina for Sports Illustrated. “His demeanor and how he kind of cultivates the group… His message was very direct. You can tell that he has a plan for how he introduces things day in and day out, and it’s very streamlined, so it’s nice,” Holland explained. This new environment is so attractive that reports suggest the Giants could sign DeAndre Hopkins.

Holland further emphasized that the “streamlined” approach helps players focus entirely on execution rather than learning complex instructions. This professional environment is a significant change for a Giants team that struggled with consistency and late-game execution during the previous regime.

Advertisement

Does Andrew Thomas also speak about the Harbaugh way?

Left tackle Andrew Thomas shared the same excitement regarding the arrival of the winningest coach in Ravens history. “Very excited. Obviously, his reputation speaks for itself. A true ball coach, so I was excited that he’s going to come here and hopefully get things going in the right direction,” Thomas said.

Jevon Holland of the Giants

Thomas highlighted that the most impactful part of the new system is how Harbaugh prioritizes personal growth. “I would say first is just empowering us as players… Like a lot of our team meetings aren’t just about football in general. It’s just about life, and we talk about principles and just how you approach every day as a man,” the tackle revealed.

Advertisement

Thomas, who is currently managing his recovery to be ready for the season opener, feels that this mentorship style creates a stronger bond among the players. With a “true ball coach” at the helm, the Giants are hoping that this blend will finally lead them back to a deep NFL playoff run.