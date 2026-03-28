NY Giants star Malik Nabers is pushing to recruit Odell Beckham Jr.

While the New York Giants seem to have unfinished roster moves, many are buzzing about Odell Beckham Jr.’s potential return to the Big Apple. Among them is Malik Nabers, who got straight to the point with a three-word message.

“Let’s play together!,” Nabers commented to his colleague on his latest Instagram post. OBJ expressed excitement at the prospect of returning to his first NFL team.

There’s still no certainty regarding Odell’s potential return to the Giants. As the team continues shaping its roster for the upcoming season, he could become an intriguing option for the receiving corps if it comes to fruition.

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Injuries: Odell’s curse?

Once one of the most explosive talents in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. saw his Hall of Fame trajectory derailed by a relentless string of severe lower-body injuries.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3.

His decline began with a fractured left ankle in 2017 that required surgery, followed by a sports hernia in 2019. However, the toughest blows came later: two ACL tears in the same left knee—one in 2020 with the Browns and another during Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

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These major setbacks, along with chronic hamstring and quad issues, stripped him of the elite elite speed and change-of-direction that defined his historic early years with the Giants.

Passing alternatives for Dart

The New York air attack looks formidable for the 2026 season, providing Jaxson Dart with a diverse and explosive group of playmakers. The unit is headlined by superstar Malik Nabers, who serves as the primary engine of the offense, supported by reliable veterans Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney as the primary outside threats.

Adding crucial depth to the rotation are Isaiah Hodgins, Beaux Collins, and the lightning-fast Calvin Austin III, ensuring the Giants have the personnel to attack defenses at every level. Here’s the intriguing WR room that Harbaugh will have:

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