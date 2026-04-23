Malik Nabers dislikes NY Giants drafting Arvell Reese after missing out on Jeremiyah Love

Malik Nabers‘ reaction to the Arizona Cardinals selecting Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft may be exactly how every New York Giants fans reacted to the pick. The G-Men will not get the chance to select the top running back in this year’s draft class.

“Yeah, I mean I love my running backs I have now. But having that kind of running back in the backfield with Jaxson. You don’t know who is getting the ball. Love gives me the opportunity to not face double coverage,” Nabers stated during his live reaction to the Draft on Bleacher Report.

With Love out of the picture and set to fly out to Arizona, the Giants’ running back depth chart will likely remain the same (with the likes of Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy, and Devin Singletary) through Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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The Giants’ No. 5 pick is in

Against all odds, the Giants selected OLB Arvell Reese out of Ohio State with the fifth overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. If there’s a position New York has covered it’s on the edge of the defensive line. Even Nabers was caught completely off guard by the pick.

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium

“I mean, I love the player, don’t get me wrong. But just like, ‘where do you play?’ You want to be on the outside of the rush, but we just drafted somebody [Abdul Carter] last year to do that same position,” Nabers admitted his confusion at the Giants’ selection with the No. 5 pick.

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Moreover, the star wideout went as far as to criticize the decision not to select safety Caleb Downs as he was available. By the time New York drafts again with the 10th pick, the star out of Ohio State may be off the board.

Nabers wanted help on offense

It’s clear the Giants aren’t taking the route Nabers would’ve liked in the 2026 NFL Draft. In the WR1’s ideal world, New York would have taken Downs with the fifth overall selection and look for someone who can help make his life easier on offense with the No. 10 selection. However, NFL Drafts are rarely perfect. With Love off the board early because of the Cardinals, the Giants had to adapt, and it may be at the expense of Nabers’ wish.