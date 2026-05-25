NY Giants lost millions to injuries involving Micah McFadden and others last season

Among the teams that suffered the greatest financial losses due to injuries are the New York Giants, who unfortunately had a poor season last year and hope it won't be repeated.

The New York Giants faced a staggering financial setback last season, losing over $18 million to players sidelined by various physical setbacks. Among the high-profile entities affected were Micah McFadden and other key starters.

According to a detailed analysis by John Fennelly for Giants Wire, the team spent exactly $18,038,907 on injured players during the most recent NFL campaign. This figure represents a slight increase of $160,720 compared to the previous season, signaling a worrying trend for the franchise’s bottom line.

The data reveals that the Giants ranked 10th in the NFL for total spending on injured reserve, with linebacker McFadden emerging as the team’s most expensive loss at $3,216,774. In total, the cost of players who were unable to take the field consumed a significant 6.5% of the Giants’ entire salary cap.

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Can the Giants avoid major injuries this year?

With John Harbaugh at the helm, there is a renewed sense of optimism that the Giants can implement a more balanced training regimen to preserve player health. The hope is that under a more “streamlined” approach, players won’t feel the need to play at a breakneck pace that leads to avoidable soft-tissue injuries during practice or preseason games.

Here's the injury to Micah McFadden, right ankle, kinda got caught underneath.



Not good for the defense, McFadden is critical. pic.twitter.com/Aw5QfUtndP — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 7, 2025

Managing these risks is especially vital given that rumors continue to circulate that the Giants could sign DeAndre Hopkins to provide a veteran spark to the passing game. While adding a player of Hopkins’ stature brings undeniable talent, he is a veteran who could potentially face a higher injury risk than a younger prospect.

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Ultimately, the goal for the 2026 season is to reduce the percentage of the cap lost to “man-games missed” and reinvest those millions into on-field performance. If the coaching staff can successfully cultivate a group that prioritizes smart recovery alongside physical toughness, the Giants may finally climb out of the bottom tier of injury spending.