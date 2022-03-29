Even though the Dallas Cowboys needed him to come back, Jerry Jones decided not to meet Randy Gregory's demands. Check out how things went down.

Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys seemingly had come to an agreement on a new contract. And just when everybody thought it was a done deal, he backpedaled and decided to join the Denver Broncos.

Apparently, the Cowboys made Gregory an offer and then refused to honor it. He even called out Jerry Jones by stating that he was acting in bad faith, which is why he later wanted no part of the organization.

With that in mind, the controversial owner decided to clear the air and share his version of the story, stating that he simply chose not to meet Gregory's demands and that he had never agreed to anything beforehand.

NFL News: Jerry Jones Chose Not To Keep Randy Gregory

(Transcript via USA Today)

“I was on the phone with Randy and his agent, and I said ‘El Paso,’ that little West Texas town. I said ‘El Paso – thank you, but no thank you,’” the Cowboys owner described his notification of “passing” on Gregory’s contract terms. “And he said, ‘Well I’ll go ahead and get on the plane.’ So we could have done something there, and they asked if we would do that, and I didn’t do it. I (chose not to) do it of my own volition.”

Jones Thanks Gregory For His Services

This isn't the first time that Jones has this attitude towards a former Cowboys player and is just one of the many reasons why he's not exactly a favorite among players. Even so, he wishes Gregory nothing but the best:

“I wish Randy, as much as I’ve ever wished a player not playing for the Cowboys, the very best,” the owner told the media. “He got the best I’m about and I think we got the best that he’s about. I’m proud of him."

“Sometimes your closest-in relationship becomes the most polarized quickly and lasts the longest," Jones added. "I don’t want that to be the case here. I want him to have a lot of success, except when he’s playing the Cowboys.”

Now, the Cowboys will have a big hole to fill with Gregory taking his talents to mile high. Their revamped defense was the true reason behind their success last season, so losing a player of his caliber is a massive blow.