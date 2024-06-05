CeeDee Lamb is ready to fight for a new contract with Dallas Cowboys. The wide receiver is starting to send strong messages to Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys are in big trouble with CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys were supposed to be thinking in a Super Bowl run after that shocking elimination against the Green Bay Packers. However, Jerry Jones has sparked a massive controversy off the field due to his approach toward the future of stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Although they are the core group to remain as a contender, the Cowboys’ owner hasn’t given contract extensions to any of them. As a consequence, uncertainty has engulfed the team.

In big news for the NFL, the star wide receiver has made the first move and won’t be present for mandatory minicamp for the Dallas Cowboys. Jones already picked his fifth year option ($17.9 million), but, Lamb wants more.

Of course, the landscape has totally changed considering other stars at the position just got massive new deals: Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaylen Waddle.

Jerry Jones has a lot of problems with Dallas Cowboys (Getty Images)

Will CeeDee Lamb sign a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

For the moment, Jerry Jones does not seem to be in a hurry to give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension. The controversial owner of the Dallas Cowboys appears unfazed regarding the situation of the receiver, as well as that of Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

In fact, everything indicates that Jones is focusing on the 2024 season as an ultimatum for various team members. If the much-anticipated Super Bowl doesn’t arrive, 2025 would be the breaking point.

How much money does CeeDee Lamb want with Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott will enter the final year of their contracts and, in the case of Parsons and Lamb, Jerry Jones has bought time by exercising the fifth-year option.

The big problem is that, as the weeks go by, other NFL stars are resetting the market. For example, Justin Jefferson just received a historic 4-year, $140 million contract. Lamb is going to want something similar.

If the weeks go by and CeeDee Lamb doesn’t get any response from the Cowboys, the star might consider missing some regular season games (despite the fines) to apply pressure, given the interest he would have from many NFL teams in 2025.