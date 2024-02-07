The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t reach the Super Bowl after a devastating loss at home in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers. Even with MVP numbers in the regular season, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver.

Now, Jerry Jones has warned that the Cowboys are all-in looking into the 2024 season. Mike McCarthy will get a last chance as head coach of the team, but, some help might be on the way.

In a shocking turn of events in the NFL, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys could have in store a massive surprise to upgrade McCarthy’s staff and, in the process, bring tremendous motivation to players like Micah Parsons.

It’s important to remember that Dan Quinn is out of the building as he’ll become the next head coach of the Washington Commanders. They need a defensive coordinator.

Rex Ryan could sign with the Dallas Cowboys

According to a report from Josina Anderson, Rex Ryan interviewed to be the new defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. That would be a major signing for Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff.

Ryan has a lot of experience after being head coach of the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. He is currently a TV analyst for ESPN, but, this could be one of his last chances in the NFL.

Micah Parsons urged Jerry Jones to make changes

If Rex Ryan indeed lands with the Dallas Cowboys, it would mean Jerry Jones took notice of many complaints made by players inside the locker room who wanted immediate changes. For example, Micah Parsons.

“We’re going all-in this year, man, that’s what I would hope for. You know, I’m 24-years old, I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kind of seen it all. I hope that we go all-in. I hope that we go out and get the players that we’re missing because we didn’t do that this year. I hope that we challenge ourselves to become better and become greater for us.”