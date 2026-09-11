Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterates openness to making a substantial trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that he remained open to making a trade to bolster the franchise's roster for the 2026 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys are aiming for a better showing in the 2026 NFL season after missing the playoffs last year. Having already made adjustments to their roster, owner Jerry Jones remains open to making further moves as they prepare for their opener against the New York Giants, and John Harbaugh commented on their rivalry.

Jones reiterated Friday that the Cowboys would consider making a substantial move if the right opportunity becomes available. Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News shared Jones’ comments from an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on X. “Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterates that they’d be open to making a substantive trade,” Hoyt wrote.

Jones, however, made it clear that Dallas will not make a major move simply for the sake of adding another player. “Totally predicated on the availability and the circumstances if we had the chance to improve it,” Jones said. Hoyt added that a potential deal would ultimately need to be the right move for Dallas before the organization makes a splash.

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Dallas still has room to make another trade

The possibility of another major addition is not mere speculation. Dallas has generated additional financial flexibility by restructuring several contracts, granting the organization greater room to maneuver if an attractive opportunity arises.

Jerry Jones, owner of Dallas Cowboys.

Jones noted that the Cowboys could leverage that flexibility to reinforce this season’s roster, with the addition of another defensive player serving as an especially logical possibility. Dallas has already undertaken a significant defensive overhaul and hired Christian Parker as defensive coordinator, meaning the addition of another proven, high-impact defensive player could elevate the unit’s potential.

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A blockbuster trade may not materialize before Week 1, making an immediate deal difficult to predict. However, the trade landscape can shift rapidly once games begin.

Players who currently appear unavailable could become realistic targets if their teams struggle, injuries create roster needs, or front offices alter their plans. Names such as Joey Porter Jr. have been mentioned as potential defensive targets, while other established pass rushers could become available if their respective teams reconsider their stance later in the NFL season.