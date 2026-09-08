Jerry Jones gets Cowboys fans excited with intriguing message about George Pickens’ future in Dallas

Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys have one of their best offensive players in George Pickens, although it remains unclear how much longer he will remain in Dallas beyond this season.

George Pickens’ arrival last season was a very positive development, as he quickly developed strong chemistry with Dak Prescott. Jerry Jones is one of the key decision-makers within the Dallas Cowboys organization, and during a recent interview with 105.3 The FAN, he left the door open for the wide receiver to remain with America’s Team for many more years.

“I’m excited what he has to do with us this year and in coming years, and I emphasize that, in coming years,” Jones revealed via The Athletic‘s Jon Machota. That said, the Cowboys owner made it clear that Pickens will have to continue performing at the highest level: “The better he plays, the better it is for him.”

The start of the 2026 NFL season will put Pickens head-to-head against Greg Newsome in a highly anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and the New York Giants. The wide receiver will face a major test to prove that he can remain with the franchise for many years to come.

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What is Pickens’ contract situation?

Pickens is locked into playing the 2026 NFL season on a one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag with the Cowboys. Since the July 15 deadline passed without a multi-year extension being locked down, Dallas legally can’t offer him a long-term deal until after the regular-season finale in January 2027.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass during practice.

Pickens is coming off a monster 2025 campaign where he dropped 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, but with CeeDee Lamb already on a massive contract, the Cowboys‘ front office has openly admitted that fitting both wideouts under the cap long-term is going to be a massive financial riddle to solve.

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Jones remains positive about Von Miller’s arrival

Starting a new NFL season requires not only talent, but also experienced players who can help navigate the challenges that come along the way. The Cowboys managed to acquire the services of Von Miller, and Jerry Jones himself is confident that the veteran pass rusher will put up very good numbers this season.

“I’m excited about what he can do, and I think he’ll really be in a position to really have some serious numbers out there. I’m glad we got him,” Jones firmly stated to the press.

Von Miller has already made it clear that he plans to help the Cowboys wherever he is needed, bringing the kind of veteran presence that could prove highly valuable to the team. It remains to be seen what role the coaching staff ultimately gives him once the ball gets rolling.