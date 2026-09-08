Cowboys’ Jerry Jones shows respect for John Harbaugh ahead of NY Giants Week 1 SNF

Week 1 of the NFL season will feature an intriguing Sunday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants, led by John Harbaugh, and the Dallas Cowboys, led by legendary owner Jerry Jones.

The NFL season is just around the corner, and one of the marquee matchups of Week 1 will come on Sunday Night Football between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The G-Men will see John Harbaugh make his debut as their new head coach after several years with the Baltimore Ravens, and he has received high praise from Jerry Jones ahead of the showdown.

“I’ve always thought Baltimore outcoached them since he had been the coach there. I had a funny feeling when he got there w/ the Giants, knowing we face him 2 times a year. He’s an outstanding coach,” Jones said on the 105.3 The FAN show.

Jones and Harbaugh are two figures with a long history in this league, and mutual respect is evident despite the fact that they will be on opposite sidelines next Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Will the head coach once again put America’s Team against the ropes?

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Harbaugh’s record against the Cowboys

Since taking over as an NFL head coach with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008, John Harbaugh has held a 4–1 record against the Dallas Cowboys. His only loss came back in 2016, but outside of that setback, he has consistently gotten the best of America’s Team.

Head coach John Harbaugh speaks with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

He picked up head-to-head victories in 2008, 2012, 2020, and most recently in Week 3 of the 2024 season, when Baltimore held off a late Dallas rally to secure a 28-25 win. Next Sunday, he will have a chance to improve on those numbers, this time at the helm of the Giants.

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All set for the debut

The wait is finally over for fans, and now it’s time to get ready for the debut of these two NFC East powerhouses. The confirmation that Malik Nabers is virtually set to play for the Giants puts even more pressure on Brian Schottenheimer, who will have another reason to worry.

MetLife Stadium will be dressed to the nines for this highly anticipated divisional matchup, with both teams looking to start their campaigns with a winning record. Will the G-Men capitalize on home-field advantage, or will the Cowboys pull off the upset and defy the predictions?