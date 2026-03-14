Jerry Jones defends Cowboys’ free agency moves trying to win the Super Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 NFL free agency with the goal of strengthening their roster while maintaining financial flexibility. Owner Jerry Jones has overseen a series of transactions designed to add depth and address key positions as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season.

Last season, Dak Prescott led an impressive unit alongside George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. However, the defense was one of the worst in the NFL and a key reason to explain why Dallas couldn’t fight for the Super Bowl.

Jones addressed the team’s approach in an interview with AP, expressing satisfaction with the moves the Cowboys have made during the offseason. “I think we’re within the boundaries of what we have available, what we’re trying to accomplish with draft picks and with the salary cap. I wouldn’t try to revisit or try to redo what we’ve done on either that cap or the trades we’ve made. I like what we got.”

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Who did the Cowboys sign in free agency?

One of the most notable decisions by Dallas was placing the nonexclusive franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens. The Cowboys also brought back running back Javonte Williams on a three-year deal, while making a major defensive addition by trading for edge rusher Rashan Gary. In the secondary, Jerry Jones strengthened the safety position by signing Jalen Thompson to a three-year contract.

The Cowboys also focused heavily on adding depth through a series of one-year deals. Dallas agreed to terms with defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, defensive end Sam Williams, cornerback Cobie Durant, safety P.J. Locke, quarterback Sam Howell, edge rusher Tyrus Wheat, offensive lineman Matt Hennessy and tight end Princeton Fant.

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In addition to those signings, the Cowboys released quarterback Will Grier, while trading defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers for a third-round pick and sending defensive tackle Solomon Thomas to the Titans in a seventh-round pick swap. The Cowboys also placed second-round tenders on kicker Brandon Aubrey and guard T.J. Bass.

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