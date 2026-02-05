Dak Prescott puts pressure on Jerry Jones and Cowboys over George Pickens’ contract extension in 2026

Dak Prescott was part of the 2026 Pro Bowl Games along with other Dallas Cowboys stars such as George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. A very clear example that the offense was the bright spot of the team during the last season.

However, if Jerry Jones wants to build a Super Bowl contender, he cannot fail and must secure a contract extension for Pickens. That was Prescott’s message to the controversial owner during an interview with Clarence Hill Jr.

“We’ve got to get one of our guys signed. The guy out here that doesn’t have a contract (George Pickens). So, I’ll leave it to those guys. Obviously, if I need to get involved, I will. But I’m confident in Jerry and everybody who makes those decisions and how much he means to us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Pickens’ future with the Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens is set to become a free agent. A few months ago, when the Pittsburgh Steelers came to the conclusion that they did not want to pay him like a WR1, they decided to get something in return by trading him to Dallas.

Now, after an impressive 2025 season, the ball is in Jerry Jones’ court. The Cowboys could franchise-tag the wide receiver or offer him a contract extension that, according to the NFL market, would be around $35 million per year.

Advertisement

For Dak Prescott, it’s a no-brainer. Jones cannot let Pickens walk. “It’s credit to him. You get a guy like that and you’re just looking for help for CeeDee. He allows us to see we have two number ones. It was a blessing for us. It’s the main reason we got to keep him. He does more than just open it up for CeeDee. He’s a game changer himself. We’ve got to use that.”

Advertisement