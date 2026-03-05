Cowboys’ Dak Prescott sends a deep message to George Pickens after the franchise tag

The Dallas Cowboys prepared for the upcoming season, and one of the key developments was that the duo of Dak Prescott and George Pickens would continue together after the team placed the franchise tag on Pickens. The Cowboys were not ready to extend Pickens yet, but the tag ensured he would get paid and remain in Dallas alongside CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys showcased one of the best offenses in the sport last year, and Pickens earned Second-Team All-Pro honors. Much of that success came from the connection between Prescott and Pickens. In a recent article from the Cowboys staff, Prescott was seen offering advice to Pickens about staying motivated after receiving a major payday.

“George loves football,” Prescott said. “That’s the one thing about it. I just want him to know, don’t change your love for football. Don’t get in the business mind of this. You played last year on a one year deal for not even that much, right? So, if you can go $30 million or whatever it is now, I think it’s the same thing I got when I was franchised, hey, go do it.

“At the end of the day, bet on yourself. He’s a hell of a player. Hopefully, we can get him long term and sign that but, if not, I think the way he plays the game, the person that he is, he’ll be just fine.”

Cowboys make decision on Pickens

One of those decisions involved what they would do with George Pickens, and they officially chose to place the franchise tag on him, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. “The Dallas Cowboys will place the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens today to secure his rights at least through 2026, according to sources. Fixed to adding today,” Archer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cowboys acquired Pickens in a trade last offseason, and the move proved to be a strong decision considering what they were able to do offensively. Dak Prescott had another reliable option in the passing game, and when CeeDee Lamb was injured, Pickens stepped up in his absence and delivered several important plays.

There is little doubt that Pickens deserves a long-term contract, but at this moment, it remains uncertain what the Cowboys ultimately plan to do. Placing the franchise tag on him shows that the Cowboys value him and want to retain him, but if he plays next NFL season under the tag and improves on his previous year, they may have to pay even more.