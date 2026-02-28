Warriors’ Steve Kerr makes clear who changed the game more between Stephen Curry and LeBron James

The era has been defined and made iconic by the rivalry between Stephen Curry and LeBron James, delivering historic NBA Finals moments, brilliant performances, and an unprecedented number of records. The debate over who has influenced the game more continues, and Curry’s head coach with the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, addressed the topic.

Steve Kerr has coached both Stephen Curry and LeBron James, giving him a rare vantage point on two of the most transformative figures in modern basketball. Speaking on the “Willard and Dibs” podcast, the Golden State Warriors head coach offered a nuanced breakdown of how each superstar reshaped the NBA.

“Well, first of all, they’ve been the torchbearers for the league throughout their careers. Both guys are such amazing symbols, players, and voices for our league. Getting the chance to coach LeBron two years ago in the Olympics was such a thrill. I really got to see how committed he is, how passionate he is about the game, the preparation, and everything that goes into it.”

“The league has been incredibly fortunate to have those two as the faces of the NBA over the last couple of decades. As for how the game has changed, Steph has dramatically changed it with his shooting, for all the reasons we know.”

“I don’t know that LeBron has changed the game in quite the same way Steph has, but he took the mantle from Kobe and Michael Jordan as that guy who is head and shoulders above everyone athletically. What makes LeBron different is the versatility. There’s never really been a player like him. We’re playing positionless basketball now. If you ask me what position LeBron plays, I honestly don’t know. It doesn’t matter. He just wins.”

LeBron’s impact on the league

The respect was evident. Yet when the conversation shifted toward stylistic impact, Kerr drew a clear distinction. LeBron’s impact existed in a different dimension, as Kerr acknowledged that James inherited the mantle from Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan as the league’s dominant athletic force, elevating it through versatility, a point that carries clear reasoning.

James’s statistical résumé underscored that uniqueness. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP, he maintained elite production across multiple eras and roster constructions, supported by both his talent and physical conditioning that allowed him to continue performing at a high level at 41 years old.

Curry’s impact on the NBA

Curry’s revolution was tactical, while James’ influence was structural. Curry’s emergence as the greatest shooter in NBA history fundamentally altered spacing, shot selection, and roster construction across the league. His deep range forced defenses to extend far beyond the three-point line, opening driving lanes and redefining offensive geometry.

Teams now prioritize high-volume three-point shooting at every position, a philosophical shift that accelerated during Golden State’s championship runs in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Youth basketball reflects the same blueprint today, showing Curry’s impact across multiple levels of the sport, confirming both players as defining figures of their era.