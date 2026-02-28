IFAB approves new rules that will be implemented at 2026 FIFA World Cup

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced the approval of several significant modifications to the Laws of the Game following their 140th Annual General Meeting. While these changes become mandatory globally on July 1, they are set to make their high-profile debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 when Mexico face South Africa.

The updates primary focus is on increasing “ball-in-play” time and curbing deliberate time-wasting. Building on the success of the goalkeeper six-second countdown, IFAB are introducing strict five-second limits on both throw-ins and goal kicks. If a player exceeds the limit on a goal kick, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick; for throw-ins, possession will simply be turned over to the opponent.

Substitutions will also face the clock. Once the board is raised, players have 10 seconds to exit the pitch. Failure to comply will result in a one-minute penalty for the incoming substitute, who must wait on the sideline before entering play. Similarly, any player receiving medical treatment on the field must remain off the pitch for a full minute of active play following the restart.

Expanded role for VAR

VAR protocols have also been bolstered. Video officials can now intervene in cases of a clearly incorrect second yellow card leading to a red card, or to correct “mistaken identity” across opposing teams. Furthermore, VAR may now alert the head official to incorrectly awarded corner kicks, provided the review is immediate.

Referee Tobias Reichel looks at VAR screen during a game. (Getty Images)

IFAB also confirmed they are studying measures to prevent players from covering their mouths while speaking to opponents—a practice that complicates the detection of verbal abuse. This follows the high-profile incident between Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Benfica.

The 13 rule changes approved by the IFAB

Measures to improve match tempo

Throw-in limits : A five-second countdown will be implemented; if exceeded, possession is awarded to the opposing team.

: A five-second countdown will be implemented; if exceeded, possession is awarded to the opposing team. Goal kick limits: A five-second countdown will apply; if delayed, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick.

A five-second countdown will apply; if delayed, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick. Timed substitutions: Players being subbed off have 10 seconds to leave the pitch. If they fail to do so, the incoming player must wait one minute of active play before entering.

Players being subbed off have 10 seconds to leave the pitch. If they fail to do so, the incoming player must wait one minute of active play before entering. Medical treatment: Any player evaluated or treated on the field must exit and remain off the pitch for one minute of active play following the restart.

VAR protocol adjustments

Second yellow cards: VAR may now intervene in red card decisions resulting from a clearly incorrect second yellow card.

VAR may now intervene in red card decisions resulting from a clearly incorrect second yellow card. Mistaken identity: VAR can correct an official if a card (yellow or red) is shown to the wrong player.

VAR can correct an official if a card (yellow or red) is shown to the wrong player. Correcting corner kicks: VAR may alert officials if a corner kick was clearly awarded in error, provided the review is immediate and does not delay the game.

Modifications to the Laws of the Game (2026/27)

Law 3 (the players): Substitutions allowed in senior “A” international friendlies have increased to eight (with an option for up to 11 if both teams agree).

Substitutions allowed in senior “A” international friendlies have increased to eight (with an option for up to 11 if both teams agree). Law 4 (the equipment): The use of non-dangerous equipment is permitted, provided it is properly covered.

The use of non-dangerous equipment is permitted, provided it is properly covered. Law 5 (the referee): Competition organizers may now authorize officials to wear body cameras.

Competition organizers may now authorize officials to wear body cameras. Law 8 (the start and restart of play): For dropped balls, it is clarified that the ball is considered lost for the team that would have maintained possession had play not been stopped.

For dropped balls, it is clarified that the ball is considered lost for the team that would have maintained possession had play not been stopped. Laws 10 & 14 (penalty kicks): Official clarification is provided on how to proceed in the event of an accidental “double touch” by the penalty taker.

Official clarification is provided on how to proceed in the event of an accidental “double touch” by the penalty taker. Law 12 (fouls and misconduct): If “advantage” is played during a Denial of an Obvious Goal-Scoring Opportunity (DOGSO) and a goal is scored, the offender will no longer receive a yellow card, as the foul did not prevent the final goal.

