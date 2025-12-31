Jerry Jones throws Cowboys coach under the bus amid ongoing struggles in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys could not live up to expectations during the 2025 NFL season. Following the team’s ongoing struggles, owner Jerry Jones has thrown the coaching staff under the bus ahead of what is expected to be a rebuild in 2026.

This season, the Cowboys underwent major changes, especially within the coaching staff. Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach and, while his performance was not disastrous, serious questions have emerged about the rest of the staff.

One of the biggest issues for the Cowboys in 2025 was their defense, which is led by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Now, rumors suggest that Eberflus may not return in 2026, and Jerry Jones has added fuel to those reports.

Jerry Jones gets real on Cowboys’ defensive struggles

The Cowboys still boast a powerful offense led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens. While some tweaks could be made on that side of the ball, many believe the most urgent changes are needed on defense.

Jerry Jones appears to agree. When addressing the team’s struggles, he did not mention Matt Eberflus by name, but the message was clear. As the defensive coordinator, Eberflus is the main person responsible for that unit and its performance.

“Make no mistake about it, everybody had their finger in what we did out there defensively. Everybody,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “And so it’s not just a one man blame at all, and I say that because therein lies what you got to sit down and figure out if what, if anything, you want to change. We’ll get to that pronto . . . It is rare when you have one coach or one player that is the cause or the solution to the problem. And that’s the main thing I’d like to emphasize. We’re trying to solve the problem.”

This season, Dallas lost Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, parting ways with their biggest defensive star. Eberflus expressed confidence in the defense’s ability to succeed without Parsons, but the results did not meet expectations.

The Cowboys struggled defensively across the board, both on the defensive line and in the secondary. While the offense often performed at a high level, the defense consistently failed to stop opponents and keep pace with Prescott’s unit.

Who will be the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2026?

If Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer decide to move on from Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys could target one of the most sought-after defensive coaches in the league.

Reports suggest Dallas would be interested in hiring Brian Flores as defensive coordinator for 2026. However, prying him away from the Minnesota Vikings may be difficult, as Flores has done an outstanding job with the team since joining them in 2023.